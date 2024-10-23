Prom Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Prom has a market cap of $98.50 million and $1.90 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.40 or 0.00008180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.47391186 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,816,597.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

