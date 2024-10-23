PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $599.8 million-$619.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.9 million. PROG also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.400 EPS.

PROG Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of PRG traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. 407,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,895. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. PROG has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.23 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

PRG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

