Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,346 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $48,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after buying an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,585,000 after acquiring an additional 331,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

