Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,344 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $68,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

IJR opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

