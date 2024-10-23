Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given New $75.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $61.67. 89,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,016. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.07. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $242,954.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,454 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

