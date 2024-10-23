Primis Financial (FRST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FRST opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $296.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

