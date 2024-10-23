Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 9439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
Primavera Capital Acquisition Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.01.
About Primavera Capital Acquisition
Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
