Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.31. 28,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 37,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.33.
Premium Income Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$83.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.05.
Premium Income Company Profile
Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.
