Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 13,869,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 39,184,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Plug Power's quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Plug Power by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

