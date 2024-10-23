Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.27. 12,528,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 39,111,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG

Plug Power Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 135.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.