Plan Group Financial LLC Acquires 3,289 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Plan Group Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of -480.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

