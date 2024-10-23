Piper Sandler Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $85.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $12.77 on Wednesday, hitting $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,863. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.47. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $51,582,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $59,128,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

