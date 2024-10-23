PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,936,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,858,000 after buying an additional 307,816 shares during the period. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,381,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PYLD traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. 209,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,258. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

