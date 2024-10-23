Pictet North America Advisors SA Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWQ opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $602.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

