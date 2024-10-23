Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 10.5 %

NYSE:PM opened at $131.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $131.97.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.95.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

