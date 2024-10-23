Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. 1,802,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,828,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

