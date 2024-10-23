Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 18733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cormark upped their target price on Perseus Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Perseus Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.24.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

