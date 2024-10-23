Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $109.28 million and $988,034.05 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000479 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,319,462 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

