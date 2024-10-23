Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $219.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $216.66. 688,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,378. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $222.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

