Omni Network (OMNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.89 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Omni Network has a market cap of $130.44 million and approximately $19.89 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni Network token can currently be bought for approximately $8.88 or 0.00013251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,683,949 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,153,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 9.16850548 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $23,257,545.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

