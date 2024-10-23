ODonnell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF comprises 7.8% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $19,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 94,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 26,970 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $418,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $424.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

