Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $259.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $253.00 to $259.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $294.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.63.

NYSE NSC traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,462. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,676,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,627,000. Broderick Brian C bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $956,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

