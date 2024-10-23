NETGEAR (NTGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. NETGEAR has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.69 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NETGEAR Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Featured Articles

