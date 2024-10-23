Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,817,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $764.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $701.48 and a 200-day moving average of $657.11. The company has a market cap of $329.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $395.62 and a one year high of $773.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

