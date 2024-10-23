Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.14 Million

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Mumu the Bull has a total market capitalization of $134.02 million and $9.14 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00243470 BTC.

Mumu the Bull Profile

Mumu the Bull was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Mumu the Bull Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (SOL) (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull (SOL) has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull (SOL) is 0.00005833 USD and is down -7.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $9,756,421.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mumu the Bull should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mumu the Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

