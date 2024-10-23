Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 16500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Moon River Moly Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.60.

About Moon River Moly

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

