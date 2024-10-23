Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 207161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAU shares. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Montage Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.49.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$775.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

