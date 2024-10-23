MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $208.45 and last traded at $210.18. Approximately 6,318,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 16,340,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.32 and a 200-day moving average of $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 896.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 922.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 46,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 41,634 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 793.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 906.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.