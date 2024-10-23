MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $222.85 and last traded at $220.87. Approximately 4,815,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 16,328,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 922.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 46,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 41,634 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 793.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 906.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

