MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.07, but opened at $61.75. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $62.09, with a volume of 110,829 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Cisco: Why Analysts Are Targeting 35% Gains by Christmas
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.