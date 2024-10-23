MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.07, but opened at $61.75. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $62.09, with a volume of 110,829 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

