MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 23,950 shares.The stock last traded at $14.17 and had previously closed at $14.56.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 4.1 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34.
About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
