MetisDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21.56 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $42.80 or 0.00064865 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $261.12 million and approximately $21.56 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,972.32 or 0.99990436 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007529 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 44.91318231 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $21,429,163.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.