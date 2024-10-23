Metahero (HERO) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Metahero has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $18.32 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001540 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

