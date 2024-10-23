Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 90561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.79).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on shares of Merit Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MRIT
Merit Group Stock Down 4.7 %
Merit Group Company Profile
Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Merit Group
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.