Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 165 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 338,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

