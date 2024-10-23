Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,448 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.34.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.22.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

