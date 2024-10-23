Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,387 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 231.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

