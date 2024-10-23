McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $314.69, but opened at $292.77. McDonald’s shares last traded at $294.05, with a volume of 4,343,604 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.22.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.34. The firm has a market cap of $216.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,998 shares of company stock valued at $9,935,493. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,448 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.