McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $285.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock, down from their previous price target of $290.00. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.22.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $314.65 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $226.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.34.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,998 shares of company stock valued at $9,935,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

