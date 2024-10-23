McDonald’s’ (MCD) Hold Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.22.

NYSE:MCD opened at $314.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.34. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

