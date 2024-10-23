McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Trimmed by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,149,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,567,030,000 after purchasing an additional 188,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,216,677,000 after purchasing an additional 354,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 39.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,534 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,273,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $640,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,998 shares of company stock valued at $9,935,493. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.52.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $314.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.41 and a 200 day moving average of $274.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

