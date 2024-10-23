Matson (MATX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $4.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Price Performance

MATX opened at $133.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.93. Matson has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MATX

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $1,000,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,897 shares in the company, valued at $29,727,772.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $96,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,208.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $1,000,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,727,772.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,736 shares of company stock worth $7,703,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.