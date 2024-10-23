Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

MRVL opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,311,380.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,906,203.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,846,215 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

