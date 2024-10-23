Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $14.86 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

