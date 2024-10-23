Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 320 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

VV opened at $267.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $268.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.45 and its 200 day moving average is $249.46.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

