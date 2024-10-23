Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $184,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,279,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.