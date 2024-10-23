Lumia Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Lumia has a total market cap of $88.14 million and approximately $17.08 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumia token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00001789 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lumia has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.00244351 BTC.

About Lumia

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,904,574 tokens. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. The official message board for Lumia is blog.lumia.org. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org.

Lumia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency . Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 73,842,394.51127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 1.20609993 USD and is down -7.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $19,242,307.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

