Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 8,970,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 33,585,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Several research analysts have commented on LCID shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra set a $2.00 target price on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 61.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after buying an additional 489,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 581,082 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 732,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 227,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lucid Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 741,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

