Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases 634 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $522,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.55. 79,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,903. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.35. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.