Litecoin (LTC) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.25 billion and approximately $398.50 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $69.94 or 0.00103699 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008874 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,112,743 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.